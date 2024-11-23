Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti's Tsunami Decimates Congress & MVA; Here's What Made It Possible

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar could not have wished for a better result in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 | File image

The massive mandate for the BJP in Maharashtra along with a strong showing by its alliance (Mahayuti) partners - Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar 's NCP - is a massive boost for the Mahayuti and a severe setback for the Congress and Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA). The result trends and the magnitude of BJP led Mahayuti's victory has changed the political scenario in the state.

The Mahayuti alliance is set to win close to 230 seats and the MVA might have to settle with less than 60 seats.

Here are the key takeaways from the assembly election result in Maharashtra

Along with Ladki Bahin Yojana and strong leadership, several factors worked in Mahayuti's favours.

Clear Coalition Strategy

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar looked clear in their approach even before the seat sharing arrangement. The three leaders made sure that the question of who will be the CM face post the election results did not come in the way of continuing the alliance.

Also, the seat sharing allotment was done keeping the strength of the individual parties in mind in the Mahayuti.

Welfare Schemes and Infra Projects

The game changing Ladki Bahin Yojana provided a much needed impetus to the Maharashtra government. At a time when questions were raised regarding several issues concerning farmers and youth, the Mahayuti government launched the scheme for winning women voters. The scheme has proved to be a game-changer for the Mahayuti alliance.

The infrastructure projects and its visibility made sure the Mahayuti government was seen in a positive light by the people of the state and urban centers.

Targeted Campaigning

Known for its rigorous poll planning, campaigning and door-to-door outreach programmes, the BJP ensured it did not face the setback it did in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

From booth-level management to voter mobilization, the BJP covered the proverbial last mile when it came to covering the basics of poll management.

Targeted Demographics

The Mahayuti successfully reached out to key voter groups, such as women, farmers, and urban middle-class voters. Credit must go to the Mahayuti alliance for identifying and working on this strategy.

Social Media Presence

Though the MVA had also run a strong social media campaign, especially the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), the Mahayuti parties - BJP and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde ensured the increased decibels for their flagship projects.

Opposition Fell Behind In Narrative Building

The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) failed to build a narrative against the Mahayuti government this time. Unlike the Lok Sabha elections, there was no 'samvidhan bachao' (save the constitution) rallying point for the MVA.

Though the Congress and Sharad Pawar led NCP tried hard to corner the Mahayuti government on development issues, lack of jobs and inflation, the results show that the strategy did not really stick or work.

CM Question Loomed Large

The question of who will be the chief minister loomed large in the MVA camp. Comments by Congress state chief Nana Patole and reactions by Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut indicated friction over the issue. Sharad Pawar's assurances too failed to work in this context.

Rahul's Adani Chant And Uddhav's 'Gaddar' Charge

Rahul Gandhi's continued attack at Adani and the Congress party investing time and energy to corner business tycoon Gautam Adani over the Dharavi redevelopment issue seems to have backfired. The issue simply did not have resonance either in the city or even in neighbouring districts, let alone the state.

Region-Wise Performance

Mumbai and Konkan: The Mahayuti outperformed the MVA in Konkan and Mumbai belt. Shiv Sena (UBT) did do well in Mumbai and the contest was close in the city. But in the rural belt, the BJP seems to be winning handsomely.

Western Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar came to Mahayuti's rescue in the sugar belt region and ensured that the NCP's traditional seats favoured him and not the Sharad Pawar faction.

Vidarbha Resurgence: One of the biggest talking points in this election results trend has been the Mahayuti's hugely improved performance in Vidarbha region. The Mahayuti ensured they won the confidence of the farmers in Vidharbha which resulted in strong performance in the assembly elections compared to the Lok Sabha polls.