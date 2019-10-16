Maharashtra Election 2019 - Shivadi Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Shivadi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai South (Lok Sabha constituency) along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Worli, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba.

In 2014, Shivadi Assembly had 53 percent voter turnout. The seat was won by Ajay Choudhari of Shiv Sena by defeating Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Bala Nandgaonkar. The Shiv Sena has again fielded sitting MLA Choudhari has their candidate. Other prominent face to contest from Shivadi Assembly are Uday Phansekar of Congress, Santosh Nalawade of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Madan Khale of BSP.

Full list of candidates for Malabar Hill assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. AJAY VINAYAK CHOUDHARI - Shiv Sena

2. MADAN HARISHCHANDRA KHALE - Bahujan Samaj Party

3. UDAY VITTHAL PHANSEKAR - Indian National Congress

4. SANTOSH RAGHUNATH NALAWADE - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

In 2014, Ajay Choudhari of Shiv Sena defeated Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Bala Nandgaonkar by 41909 votes. In 2009, MNS' Bala Nandgaonkar defeated Dagdu Sakpal of Shiv Sena. Nandgaonkar bagged 64375 votes as against Sakpal 's 57912 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.