Maharashtra Election 2019: Man held from Kurar on suspicion of money distribution

Mumbai: Kurar Police intercepted a 30-year-old man, near Dindoshi on Sunday night acting on a tip-off and seized Rs 24,000 cash from him. While police found no evidence marking his affiliation to any political party on him, they have not ruled out the possibility of this man distributing cash to influence voters. Kurar Police alerted the Election Commission (EC) and approached the magistrate court to seek permission to investigate the case further.

Police said, they received a tip-off about a man distributing cash in Dindoshi area, a night before the Maharashtra assembly elections. Kurar Police immediately swung into action and laid a trap near Dindoshi. Around 10pm, a man matching the description given by the police informer arrived and was intercepted by police. The man identified himself as Raju Moharkar and he was frisked by police.

During frisking, police found him carrying an envelope with Rs 24,000 cash. When police asked him for an explanation, Moharkar said, he was taking the money to help a friend in need and was not connected to any political party. After repeated attempts to ascertain the purpose of carrying this amount and the source from where he got this cash, elicited no convincing reply, the police detained Moharkar and alerted the EC officials.

Moreover, police also did not find Morarkar with any item suggesting his affiliation to any political party. However, police suspect Moharkar is involved with some political party. While the returning officer of EC took over the investigation, Kurar police have appealed to the court to allow them to conduct a parallel investigation.