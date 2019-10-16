Maharashtra Election 2019 – Byculla Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Byculla Assembly constituency, maharashtra election news, Maharashtra Election 2019, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, BJP, Congress, NCP, Bharatiya Janta party, Nationalist Congress Party

Byculla Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai South (Lok Sabha constituency) along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Malabar Hill, Byculla, Worli, Mumbadevi and Colaba.

In 2014, Byculla Assembly seat AIMIM candidate Advocate Waris Yusuf Pathan had won the elections. AIMIM has once again nominated Waris Pathan as their candidate. Other prominent faces to contest from Byculla Assembly is Madhukar Chavan of Congress, Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan, Geeta Gavli of Akhil Bharatiya Sena and Yamini Jadhav of Shiv Sena.

Full list of candidates for Byculla assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. GEETA AJAY GAVLI - AKHIL BHARATIYA SENA

2. MOHD. NAEEM SHAIKH - AIM POLITICAL PARTY

3. YAMINI YASHWANT JADHAV - Shiv Sena

4. WARIS YUSUF PATHAN - AIMIM

5. MADHUKAR BALKRISHNA CHAVAN - Indian National Congress

6. RASHEED ABDUL KHAN - BAHUJAN MAHA PARTY

7. KRIPASHANKAR RAMMURAT JAISWAR - Bahujan Samaj Party

8. FRANCIS SABASTIAN D’SOUZA - Independent

9. AJAZ KHAN - Independent

10. ABDUL HAMID SHAIKH - Indian Union Muslim League

11. SAMEER SALAUDDIN THAKUR – Independent

In 2014, Waris Yusuf Pathan of AIMIM had won Byculla Assembly seat by defeating Madhukar Chavan by massive 25314 votes. Chavan Madhukar Balkrishna Alias Anna of INC (Indian National Congress) won the assembly elections of 2009. He defeated Sanjay Gopal Naik of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) with a huge margin. Balkrishna bagged 36302 votes as against Naik's 27198 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are