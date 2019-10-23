MAHARASHTRA ELECTION 2019: Astrologer predicts 122 seats for BJP and 92 for Shiv Sena

Mumbai: On the eve of vote counting, Free Press Journal’s astrologer, Pradeep Kiradoo predicted the results of the assembly polls. Kiradoo a sixth generation astrologer presently working as a consultant with the organization since 2006, stated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be winning 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena will win 92 seats.

Kiradoo further stated, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to face turbulences on his upcoming tenure and also there are high chances that, he might not be able to complete his tenure as a new face may emerge to acquire the CM’s post.

“Fadnavis’s second term is full of setbacks, members from his own party may create trouble for him in the future,” said Kiradoo. He also added, the Shiv Sena is likely going to dominate the BJP and dictate the terms for the upcoming government.Kiradoo also said, Aaditya Thackeray’s future as a politician appears bright thus he will be given an important portfolio in the next government.

“Aaditya has a very bright future as a politician, his power will be doubled in the next two and half years,” Kiradoo added.

He also predicted, BJP leaders, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Narendra Mehta will be given responsibilities of important portfolios in the following cabinet. He further stated in the following term, both of them will escalate in their political careers.

Kiradoo has stepped into the profession since 2001 and has his own consultation firm, “Veenus astro research and consultancy” in Bhayander.