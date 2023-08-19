Maharashtra: ED Raids Former NCP MP-Promoted Jewellery Firms; Seizes Cash, Gold & Documents In Bank Fraud Case

ED conducted searches on Thursday and Friday at 9 locations in Maharashtra belonging to Ishwarlal Shankarlal Jain Lalwani, a former Rajya Sabha member and an ex-treasurer of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). | FPJ

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches for more than 48 hours on Thursday and Friday at nine locations belonging to Ishwarlal Shankarlal Jain Lalwani, a former Rajya Sabha member and an ex-treasurer of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The ED team conducted searches at the official and residential premises of three jewellery firms based in Jalgaon and Nashik in connection with Money Laundering Investigation related to an alleged bank fraud of ₹585 crore to the State Bank of India. The CBI had registered this Bank fraud case in December 2022.

Ishwarlal, son summoned to appear before the ED

During the operation, the ED team seized a sum of ₹87 lakhs in cash and all the gold that was kept in the jewellery firm. The ED team also seized some documents related to firm transactions and sale of gold related documents. Additionally, the ED team recorded statements of Ishwarlal Jain Lalwani and his son Manish Jain Lalwani. They have also been summoned to appear before the ED office in connection with a bank fraud case.

ED raid is incorrect and wrong: Ishwarlal Jain Lalwani

Regarding the ED search and seizure, Ishwarlal Jain Lalwani stated that the ED raid is "incorrect and wrong". He explained that the seized gold worth crores and the cash amounting to ₹87 lakhs were confiscated from RL Enterprises. This new company is registered under the name of his grandsons. Both grandsons started their independent companies some time ago, and these companies are not connected with "our ongoing case."

These are their personal ventures, and they have not taken any loans from any bank, Ishwarlal further clarified that the cash of ₹87 lakhs, which was recovered from his house, also belongs to his grandson's company. They had entrusted it to him because the banks were closed on 14th and 15th August. Since they couldn't deposit the cash during that time, they didn't maintain a register either. He said he will follow all the legal procedures to release his seized cash and gold.

The current ED search is rooted in an FIR registered by the CBI in 2022 against a jewellery firm associated with Iswarlal Jain and others. This FIR was prompted by complaints lodged by the State Bank of India. The SBI alleged irregularities in the transactions involving three accused firms: Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Manraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd, and RL Gold Pvt Ltd.

These irregularities are related to transactions with the SBI, spanning the period from 2002 to 2014. Their promoters director and guarantors --Iswarlal Shaankarala Jain Lalwani, Manish Iswarlal jain Lalwani, Pushadevi Iswarlal Jain Lalwani and Neekita Manish Jain Lalwani who were named as accused in the CBI complaint. According to SBI complaint to CBI, Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers caused a loss of ₹206.73 crore to the bank, RL Gold Caused a ₹68.19 crore loss and Manraj Jewellers a ₹76.57 Crore loss.

According to SBI complaint to the CBI, the purchase and sale of all four companies were primarily routed through Rajmal Lakhichand, the SBI has alleged. The accounts of the FIR-named companies show payments made to Rajmal Lakhichand for purchases of gold, but they said that receivables for products sold to it are shown as outstanding.

Accused collaborated & engaged in unlawful activities, says the bank

As per the registered FIR, the three accused companies are alleged to have sold goods amounting to ₹10,187 crore to a partnership firm between the years 2010-11 to 2017-18, while also making purchases of goods worth ₹9,925 crore. Despite requests for forensic audits, the promoters of the company Rajmal Lakhichand purportedly did not provide the financial records. The bank's alleged that the accused individuals collaborated and engaged in unlawful activities, including manipulation leading to forgery and submission of counterfeit financial statements, as well as fabricating fictitious transactions.

The entire case revolves around the default of a loan of ₹585 crore. The bank alleges in the complaint that the assets that were mortgaged had been sold without seeking the bank's permission, leading to the loss of security against the granted loan. This jeopardized the recovery of the loans. Additionally, the bank claims that the accused firms obtained credit facilities from SBI but misused the funds by diverting them for purposes other than what was specified. As a result, the loan accounts turned into Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).

The director of the accused firm, Iswarlal Jain, stated that they have already approached the High Court to seek the quashing of the FIR registered by the CBI.

The hearing is ongoing, and the Supreme Court has already given the judgment in the same type of case a few months ago, indicating that in such cases, authorities need to conduct a forensic audit and share the findings with the concerned party, which he has not yet received from SBI. He further mentioned that before declaring any account as fraudulent, the bank should provide the party with an opportunity for settlement to ensure natural justice. Despite some internal disputes among the promoters, they offered a settlement, but the bank declined the proposal and filed a complaint against their firms.

CBI’s FIR has charged the firms' promoter-directors, guarantors, and other accused individuals, including unidentified public servants and others, with cheating and defrauding the State Bank of India by obtaining credit facilities and misusing the funds.

The forensic audit reports from February 2020 reportedly uncovered a collusion among the accused firms and individuals, leading to various illegal activities such as forgery through manipulation, submission of false financial statements, creation of fictitious transactions, diversion of funds, and misuse of funds for purposes other than the intended ones approved by the bank.