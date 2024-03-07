Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis Death Threat: 2 NCP (Sharad Pawar) Men Get Bail

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bandra on Thursday granted bail to two persons held in connection with a death threat to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kinchak Navale and Yogesh Sawant have been accused of circulating a YouTube video containing threats and derogatory remarks against Fadnavis. They were released on submission of bail bonds of Rs 15,000 each.

The accused, associated with the NCP (Sharad Pawar), had been arrested by the Santacruz Police Station last week.

The court imposed conditions, stating that the accused must not tamper with prosecution witnesses or evidence, nor engage in similar offences in the future. They are required to be available to the investigation officers when called and must provide documents regarding their permanent addresses.

In their bail pleas, the accused claimed innocence and said that they had been wrongly implicated in the case.

They contended that they have no criminal antecedents and are willing to abide by any conditions imposed by the court upon their release on bail.

The duo were arrested last week after the Santacruz police registered a case against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 153A (promoting enmity) and 500 (defamation) on a complaint by one Akshay Panvelkar.