Maharashtra DY CM Eknath Shinde Slams INDIA Bloc Meeting, Says Opposition Lacks Unity And Is Gripped By Fear Of Defeat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a sharp attack on the INDIA bloc following its recent meeting, alleging that opposition parties are divided, demoralised and lacking seriousness in their approach.

Speaking on the meeting of the opposition alliance, Shinde said the leaders of the bloc continue to make what he described as "absurd allegations" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that repeated electoral setbacks have severely affected the morale of opposition parties.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the meeting of the INDIA bloc, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "...They are so arrogant that they level all sorts of absurd allegations against Prime Minister Modi. They lack unity and seriousness; having suffered defeats, their morale is completely… pic.twitter.com/zB5wDTqsXi — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026

"They are so arrogant that they level all sorts of absurd allegations against Prime Minister Modi. They lack unity and seriousness; having suffered defeats, their morale is completely shattered," Shinde said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also pointed to the absence of several key regional parties from the meeting, claiming it reflected growing distrust within the alliance. According to Shinde, parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chose to stay away because of concerns over their political future.

"The AAP party wasn't there, nor were the DMK or the TVK. They fear that if they join the INDIA Alliance, they will lose," he said.

Shinde further claimed that several parties associated with the opposition bloc have already suffered electoral defeats and are now reluctant to strengthen their association with the alliance.

"AAP lost, TMC lost, DMK lost, and the RJD lost as well. They are gripped by the fear that joining the INDIA Alliance leads to defeat. That is why they are shying away from this meeting," he said.

Questioning the intentions of the Congress party within the opposition alliance, Shinde alleged that smaller regional parties have begun to recognise what he termed as Congress' larger political agenda.

"Many stayed away from the meeting because they realised what the Congress party's agenda is. Congress wants to defeat all the smaller parties and become the sole opposition party itself," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister claimed that this perception is driving a wedge between Congress and its allies, resulting in several parties distancing themselves from the alliance and avoiding participation in its meetings.

"That is why these parties are distancing themselves and staying away," Shinde added.

This response comes in the same day Twenty-three parties are participating in the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi to discuss the alliance's future strategy, coordination, and preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting comes amid internal strains, with DMK absent and Left parties expressing concerns. Leaders are expected to focus on opposition unity and a common political agenda against the Centre.

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