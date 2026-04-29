Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Announces 10 Per Cent Rent Hike For Patra Chawl Residents, MHADA To Oversee Repairs

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde addresses Patra chawl redevelopment issues and announces higher rent support for residents | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced a 10 per cent increase in monthly rent for residents of the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon. The decision was taken during a meeting at Mantralaya aimed at resolving pending issues faced by residents.

The rent, currently fixed at Rs 25,000 per month, will be increased by 10 per cent following demands from residents who have been awaiting permanent housing for years. Shinde said the move was intended to compensate residents for delays and hardships caused during the prolonged redevelopment process.

MHADA to oversee repairs

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority to undertake repairs of buildings and housing units before handing them over to beneficiaries.

To ensure quality and transparency, a joint monitoring committee comprising MHADA officials and local residents will be formed to supervise the repair work.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal, Housing Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar, MLA Vidya Thakur, MP Ravindra Waikar, MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal and senior bureaucrats.

Residents yet to take possession

Officials informed that despite MHADA stepping in to complete the stalled project after alleged fraud by a private developer, some residents had yet to take possession of their allotted homes.

The issue had also been raised during the recent budget session of the state legislature, following which the matter was reviewed in light of High Court directives.

Shinde reiterated that all repairs must be completed before handing over homes and stressed strict quality checks. He also asked residents to submit a design plan for a temple, assuring that MHADA would construct it as per their requirements.

Additional units for compensation

Highlighting efforts to compensate residents, Shinde said MHADA has already provided 23 additional housing units to help generate extra corpus funds through rental income, addressing concerns over insufficient compensation.

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He further stated that once repair works are completed, he would personally visit the site to inspect the quality of construction. On the pending issue of lease-related benefits, Shinde said further action would be taken in accordance with the High Court’s directions.

The Patrachawl redevelopment has been a long-standing issue, with residents facing delays and uncertainty.

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