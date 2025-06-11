Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Approves ₹530 Crore For Shivsrushti In Malvan, Rajghat Redevelopment In Satara And Raigad Tourism Projects

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has given financial approval for the beautification of the area surrounding the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, Sindhudurg district. The ambitious project, titled ‘Shivsrushti’, is estimated to cost Rs 83.45 crore.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held at Mantralaya, in which Ajit Pawar participated virtually. Also present were Public Works Minister Shivrendra Raje Bhosale, Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane, and senior officials from the concerned departments. The project proposal and its blueprint were presented during the meeting and received official approval for the planned budget.

Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane has been actively advocating for the Shivsrushti project to enhance the tourist experience at Rajkot Fort, which has witnessed increased footfall following the installation of the full-sized statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Notably, eight months after a 35-foot statue collapsed, a new 91-foot bronze statue of the Maratha warrior king was unveiled on May 12, 2025, by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar reviewed the proposed design and directed officials to consider local environmental conditions, particularly the strong coastal winds, while constructing the Shivsrushti.

Development Push for Raigad Tourism Sites

In addition to developments in Konkan region, Ajit Pawar has instructed officials to immediately forward proposals to the central government under the ‘PRASAD’ (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme for the development of key religious and tourism destinations in Raigad district—specifically Harihareshwar, Maral, and Shrivardhan.

Proposals include the beautification and development of the circumambulatory path at the Shri Harihareshwar temple and a state-of-the-art star-gazing observatory at Maral. The Harihareshwar project is estimated at Rs 22.66 crore, while the Maral observatory—expected to be Raigad’s first advanced astronomy center—will cost approximately Rs 25.06 crore.

The observatory will feature transparent guest domes, camping areas, adventure sports, lecture halls, and a nature-integrated tourism experience. Ajit Pawar emphasized that these initiatives will significantly boost spiritual, eco, and astro-tourism in the Raigad district while generating employment opportunities for the local population.

Development of Temples, Memorials, and Suspension Bridge in Rajghat Area of Satara.

Ajit Pawar approved redevelopment of the historic Rajghat area in Sangam Mahuli, Satara—the capital of the Maratha Empire. The plan includes restoration of ancient temples such as Kashi Vishweshwar, Sangameshwar, and Rameshwar; conservation of the samadhi sites of Maharani Tarabai, Maharani Yesubai, and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj I; reconstruction of the damaged suspension bridge, and holistic redevelopment of the ghat precinct.

The Deputy CM announced that an estimated Rs 311 crore would be allocated in phases for the Rajghat redevelopment, and permanent arrangements for cleanliness, maintenance, and upkeep will also be established once the works are completed.

While guiding the meeting, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasized the city's contribution to the Swarajya movement and the Maratha Empire’s expansion beyond the borders, underlining Satara's historic and emotional significance. He directed the Public Works Department to carry out development while preserving the original heritage aesthetics. New constructions must align architecturally with the old structures, preferably using stone. Consideration must also be given to monsoon water flow from the nearby dam and the riverbed’s capacity to avoid pollution.

Ajinkyatara Fort to Also Be Developed Recognizing the historical importance of Ajinkyatara Fort, the plan includes restoration of the royal courtyard, water bodies, fort walls, and gateways; conservation of crumbling towers and ancient structures; creation of an information center, birdwatching zones, and walking paths for tourists—all under the Archaeology Department’s guidance. An estimated Rs 113 crore will be allocated in stages for this development as well.