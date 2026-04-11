'Maharashtra Does Not Divide People...': NCP-SP's Fahad Ahmad, Samajwadi Party's Rais Shaikh Critise Making Marathi Mandatory For Auto & Taxi Drivers - WATCH

Mumbai: Maharashtra opposition, including Congress, NCP-SP and Samajwadi leaders, on Saturday criticised the state government's move to make Marathi mandatory for auto taxi drivers in the state. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that the Marathi language will be made mandatory for driving rickshaws and taxis in the state.

NCP-SCP leader Fahad Ahmad said Sarnaik, while speaking to IANS, said that Sarnaik does not understand Maharashtra or its culture, saying that the state does not divide but unite people. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj united the whole country under an idea in which there was no discrimination in the name of religion, caste or language. But you will snatch food from a child's plate because his or her parent does not know how to speak Marathi."

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SP MLA Rais Shaikh said Mumbai is a city where people come from different states of the country to work, especially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and migrants from across India. He added, "Our North Indian community in Mumbai, who work here, jobs like driving rickshaws or working in bakeries, work that others are not willing to do, has made a major contribution to building and running Mumbai."

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Congress leader Nana Patole termed the decision of the government "an intent on bringing about its own downfall." He also labelled the move as 'nothing but a foolish idea' and an attempt to break Maharashtra and destroy its heritage.

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What Did Pratap Sarnaik Say About Making Marathi Compulsory For Rickshaw & Taxi Drivers?

Speaking on his decision, Sarnaik told IANS, "It is 100 percent necessary to learn Marathi because if one has to live in Maharashtra or work in Maharashtra, knowing Marathi is essential. And this decision was not taken after Pratap Sarnaik became the Transport Minister; rather, it was taken in 2019."

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Speaking at a press conference, Sarnaik said that the decision applies to all rickshaw drivers in the state, not just Mira Bhayandar, as earlier reported.

Sarnaik also warned that action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules after checking by May 1. Drivers will be required to show they can read, write, and speak Marathi as part of the new initiative. This pilot project aims to tackle irregularities in issuing transport licences and will be rolled out statewide over time.

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