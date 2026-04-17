Maharashtra Doctors Oppose Move To Replace MMC Elections With Nominations Ahead Of April 26 Polls

Medical professionals protest state proposal to scrap MMC elections, citing concerns over autonomy and representation | File Photo

Mumbai, April 17: A section of members of the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has opposed a recent state cabinet proposal to appoint council members instead of conducting elections. The Healing Hands Unity Panel, which is contesting the MMC elections, said the move amounts to direct interference in the ongoing electoral process.

According to the panel, the decision could influence the election outcome and undermine democratic principles, affecting nearly 2.13 lakh registered medical practitioners across the state.

The MMC elections are scheduled to be held on April 26, following a directive from the Supreme Court of India.

State proposes shift to nomination-based system

On April 13, 2026, the state government proposed amendments to the MMC Act, 1965, to allow the appointment of members through nomination rather than election. The move is aimed at overhauling the structure of the MMC by transitioning it into a fully nominated body.

At present, the council comprises a mix of elected and government-nominated members, but the proposed amendment would replace this system with one in which all members are appointed by the state government.

The plan is also intended to align the MMC with the National Medical Commission (NMC), which follows a nomination-based structure.

Medical community voices opposition

However, the proposal has drawn strong opposition from sections of the medical community, who argue that it could undermine democratic representation and professional autonomy.

Doctors’ groups maintain that elections ensure accountability to practitioners, while a fully nominated body may be more susceptible to political or bureaucratic influence.

Dr Tushar Jagtap, contesting under the Healing Hands Unity Panel, said the move could impact the election outcome. “The move undermines democratic principles, affecting around 2.13 lakh registered medical practitioners across the state. This has caused widespread shock and unrest among the medical fraternity,” he said, adding that the panel may pursue legal action if necessary.

Dr Mangesh Patil, a gynaecologist from Alibaug who is also contesting the MMC election, stated, “Elections must be held—only then is there transparency. A nominated body will take away doctors’ voice and leave us with no real authority. Changing the process just days before polling only creates confusion and undermines democracy.”

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Role of MMC in regulating medical profession

The MMC, a statutory body responsible for the registration and regulation of doctors in the state, oversees ethical standards in the medical profession and matters related to medical education. Registration with the council is mandatory for all practising doctors.

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