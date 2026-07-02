Maharashtra Directs Collectors To Proactively Identify Unsung Heroes For Padma Awards 2027 Nominations |

The Maharashtra government has directed all district collectors to proactively identify individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society and prepare comprehensive nominations for the Padma Awards 2027, instead of relying solely on applications received.

Committee Instructions

Chairing an online meeting with district collectors at the Vidhan Bhavan, State Minister for Protocol and Chairman of the Padma Awards Recommendation Committee Jaykumar Rawal instructed officials to establish dedicated district-level cells to assist eligible candidates with online applications and the preparation of complete nomination dossiers.

Rawal said district committees should forward their recommended names to the state committee by July 15, even though the Centre's deadline for submitting nominations is July 31. He stressed that the emphasis should be on sending high-quality nominations of individuals with exceptional national-level contributions rather than increasing the number of applications.

Consultation Process

He urged collectors to consult public representatives, social organisations and experts from various fields while identifying deserving candidates. Social service, exceptional achievements and previously received state or national honours should be considered while preparing nominations.

Rawal also called for greater representation of deserving individuals from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women, persons with disabilities and other disadvantaged sections of society. He further suggested attaching a 90-120 second audio-visual presentation highlighting each nominee's achievements to strengthen the proposals submitted to the Centre.

Samant's Input

Industries Minister Uday Samant said district administrations must play a more active role in identifying "unsung heroes", noting that the Union government has often honoured deserving individuals who were not included in state recommendation lists. He also advised that nominations be prepared in both English and Marathi, although English is mandatory for submission to the Centre.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said many individuals dedicated to public service never apply for awards themselves. He urged collectors to identify such people working in fields such as art, sports, education and social service and recommend their names.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said the interaction with district collectors for the Padma Awards selection process was being held for the first time. She asked officials to prepare detailed biodata and portfolios of deserving candidates and maintain records of individuals submitting nominations independently through the online portal.

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