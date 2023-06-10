Maharashtra: Dhule Civic Body Razes Tipu Sultan Memorial Built By AIMIM Leader After Complaints |

Amid the simmering communal tensions in parts of Maharashtra over a post praising Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, the Dhule civic body razed a disputed memorial of Tipu Sultan. The memorial was built by Dr Farooq Anwar Shah, a local legislator from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

It was constructed in the middle of 100 Feet road in the Vadgaon Road area, which has a significant Muslim population. Hindutva organizations had filed complaints against it.

Unauthorised Memorial of Tipu Sultan Demolished in Dhule

The Dhule unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had written a letter to the Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, concerning this issue. Copies of the letter were also given to the local Superintendent of Police and the Dhule Municipal Commissioner. The letter stated, "The Dhule city municipal corporation has constructed a 100-foot road from D-Mart to bypass highway. This road witnesses heavy traffic." The letter also mentioned the politics of appeasement.

Advocate Rohit Chande, associated with the Bhajjumoom party, wrote in the letter that Dhule city legislator Dr. Farooq Shah had played with the sentiments of Hindus. He misused his official position by constructing the illegal memorial of the anti-Hindu Tipu Sultan at a busy intersection without government permission. It should be noted that the memorial was built between Vadjai Road and the 100-foot road in the Muslim-dominated area of Dhule.

Communal Tensions and Attacks on Temples in Maharashtra

Taking the complaint seriously, the local administration ordered the demolition of the illegal memorial late in the night on June 8. This incident follows the desecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Mandir in the Mughalai area of Dhule by unidentified anti-social elements on June 6. The incident has caused widespread dissatisfaction among the people. However, the police have arrested three suspects in connection with the incident. After this incident, following complaints of illegal activities occurring at a shed illegally constructed near the temple during the night, the encroachment was removed.