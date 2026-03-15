Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To Contest Baramati Bypoll As Sharad Pawar Faction Opts Out, Rahuri Seat Heats Up

The Election Commission of India | File Photo

Mumbai: State president of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sunil Tatkare, informed the media that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar will contest the Baramati Assembly by-election from the party. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has decided not to contest the Baramati bypoll According to senior party sources, the decision was taken during an internal meeting of the party. In the last assembly election, Yugendra Pawar had contested from Baramati against Ajit Pawar.

EC Announces Bypoll Schedule

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for by-elections to the Baramati (Pune) and Rahuri (Ahilyanagar) assembly constituencies in Maharashtra on Sunday. The bypolls in Baramati and Rahuri have been necessitated following the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rahuri where BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile. According to the election schedule, voting will be held on April 23, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4

However, in the Rahuri Assembly by-election, Prajakta Tanpure is reportedly interested in contesting from the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), and the party may field a candidate there. Tanpure was the candidate who lost the election to Kardile in the 2024 assembly election.

Possible Independent Challenge in Baramati

Although the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has decided not to contest the Baramati bypoll, the election is unlikely to be uncontested. Some members of the Dhangar community are reportedly upset after a hospital affiliated with Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Medical College was named after Ajit Pawar. Sources indicate that a candidate from the disgruntled group may file a nomination.

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Reacting to the announcement of the bypolls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that efforts would be made to ensure that the Baramati and Rahuri by-elections are held unopposed. “However, if an election is forced upon us, we are ready to contest,” he said.

Bypoll Schedule

Notification of election:--- March 30, 2026

Last date for filing nominations--:--April 6, 2026

Scrutiny of nominations:--April 7, 2026

Last date for withdrawal of nominations:-- April 9, 2026

Polling:---April 23, 2026

Counting of votes:--- May 4, 2026

Completion of election process:-- May 6, 2026

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