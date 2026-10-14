Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams Congress, INDIA Bloc Over Supreme Court March, Calls It 'Black Day'

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday criticised the Congress and the INDIA Alliance over their march towards the Supreme Court, describing it as a “black day” in Indian history and demanding an apology to the country’s 1.4 billion citizens.

Opposition Accused Of Undermining Institutions

Shinde accused opposition leaders of disrespecting the judiciary and attempting to undermine constitutional institutions. He alleged that repeated electoral defeats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi had prompted opposition parties to create political unrest and weaken public confidence in democratic processes.

Referring to political developments in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Shinde questioned the opposition’s intentions and alleged that attempts were being made to destabilise India. His remarks came amid opposition criticism of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and allegations of irregularities in elections.

EVM Allegations Draw Sharp Response

Questioning the opposition’s claims of vote theft, Shinde pointed out that the same electoral system had delivered victories to opposition parties in Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He also expressed concern over what he described as attempts to put pressure on constitutional authorities, including the Chief Justice.

Defending the Mahayuti government, Shinde said the alliance functioned through dialogue, collective decision-making and mutual trust. He credited Modi’s leadership with maintaining political and economic stability and accused the opposition of obstructing India’s development through misinformation and attacks on democratic institutions.

Shinde also targeted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) over its protest at Shivaji Park demanding the release of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Referring to allegations that the two had made statements advocating the breakup of India, he questioned the UBT faction’s claims of patriotism while supporting their release.

He alleged that attempts to create unrest were visible in Maharashtra as well as Delhi and questioned the opposition’s approach towards national security and constitutional institutions.

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