Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to inaugurate new building of Ashram School on Friday in Shahapur district

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, May 20 at 2pm will be Inaugurating a new building of government secondary Ashram School at Kothare in Shahapur district under integrated tribal development project.

Tribal Development Minister Advocate K.C. Padvi will be presiding the event. Thane district guardian minister and urban development minister Eknath Shinde, union panchayat minister of state Kapil Patil, state housing minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad, minister of state for tribal development Prajakt Tanpure will be present as special guests.

Scheduled tribes welfare committee chief MLA Daulat Daroda, state handloom corporation president Prakash Patil, state level tribal area review committee chairman Vivek Pandit, MLA Shantaram More, zilla parishad president Pushpa Patil, project level review committee chairman Asha More, tribal development department principal secretary Anup Kumar Yadav, Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, zilla parishad chief executive officer Dr. Bhausaheb Dangde etc. will be present as the chief guest on this occasion.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:18 PM IST