Maharashtra Dental Council Launches 'Know Your Dental Practitioner' QR Code Initiative To Curb Illegal Practice | AI

Mumbai: In a major step toward curbing illegal dental practice and improving transparency in healthcare services, the Maharashtra State Dental Council has launched the “Know Your Dental Practitioner (KYD)” initiative across the state.

QR Code Verification System

The initiative will enable citizens to verify a dentist’s official registration status, validity, and specialization instantly through a QR code. Authorities believe the system will help patients identify unregistered or fake dental practitioners and ensure access to qualified professionals.

According to Dr. Narendra Kale, every registered dentist will receive an official KYD sheet from the council. Dentists will be required to prominently display the sheet at the entrance or waiting area of their clinics.

Registration Certificates in Marathi

The council has also announced that, from May 1, 2026, registration certificates will be issued in Marathi in addition to English, making them more accessible to the public.

“This initiative is an important step toward protecting public interest, maintaining professional integrity, and strengthening trust in dental services. Patients will now be able to easily verify whether a dentist is officially registered,” Dr. Kale said.

Meanwhile, State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif released the new registration certificate format along with a booklet titled Handbook of Practitioner Guidelines. The handbook contains information on laws related to dental practice, ethical standards, mandatory clinic permissions, and patient management guidelines.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)