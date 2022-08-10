Maharashtra: Delay in allocation of portfolios due to differences between Shinde camp, BJP

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

The newly inducted ministers of the Shinde-Fadnavis government will have to wait for another day to know their portfolios as it was not announced because of differences between Shinde camp and BJP over its distribution. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to hold urban development, general administration and public works (MSRDC) while DCM Devendra Fadnavis is expected to be in charge of home and finance. However, Shinde camp has staked claims over energy, cooperation and relief and rehabilitation. But BJP has reportedly refused to leave these key departments.

CM declined to make any comment on portfolio allocation but Fadnavis claimed that the list of portfolios doing the rounds in the media was incorrect. Sources said the announcement on portfolio allocation is possible on Thursday.

In a related development, newly sworn in minister Sanjay Rathod, whose induction was criticised by BJP and opposition despite his alleged links with a Pune woman’s death, on Wednesday claimed that the Pune Police had conducted a fair investigation and they have given him a clean cheat.

‘’My family and I were under stress for the last fifteen months. No one should go through it. I have been active in political and social life for the last 30 years. I have been elected four times with huge votes. In such a situation, my political life was ruined. I faced all those situations. After the allegations against me, I myself resigned from the ministership so that a fair investigation should be conducted. There is no truth in the allegations made against me, the Pune Police has issued a letter regarding this," said Rathod.

He further said, “I had faith in the judiciary and the police, so I remained calm till now. But after the investigation, now all the truth is out. So I request everyone that I also have family, children, wife, my aged parents. It should be remembered how much trouble such a thing causes. So far I have been calm, but if the situation continues from now on, I will also take legal action. A legal notice will also be sent to the concerned.”

‘’Two petitions were filed in the Pune court but both were rejected. Only allegations were made, so I was probed,’’ said Rathod.

Rathod’s clarification came after BJP leader Chitra Wagh had declared that her fight will continue while Shiv Sena and Congress claimed that Rathod came out clean from BJP’s washing machine.