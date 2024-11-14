Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils ₹54,000 Crore Coastal Road Extension To Virar, Cutting Mumbai-Virar Travel Time By 35 Minutes

DCM Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled plans to extend the under-construction Coastal Road from Nariman Point in Mumbai to Virar in the neighbouring Palghar district. This ambitious project, expected to significantly reduce travel time between Nariman Point and Virar to just 35 to 40 minutes, promises immense relief to commuters.

Fadnavis disclosed in a statement that the extension will be funded by the Japanese government, with a substantial investment of Rs 54,000 crore. He further detailed that the tender for the Versova to Madh link of the Coastal Road project has already been issued, while work on the Madh to Uttan link will commence shortly.

The ongoing Coastal Road project, an 8-lane, 29.2 km expressway, stretches along Mumbai’s western coastline, connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north. The first phase, covering a 10.58 km stretch from the Princess Street flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, was inaugurated on March 11, 2024.

Fadnavis emphasized that the completion of the Coastal Road extension will significantly improve connectivity within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and ease traffic congestion, benefiting millions of daily commuters. The project is anticipated to boost the region’s infrastructure and contribute to its overall economic growth.

A recent milestone was achieved with the successful installation of a 44-meter span linking the northbound road to the Worli Sea Link, marking significant progress in this transformative infrastructure effort.

The project also includes ambitious features, such as parking facilities for 1,857 vehicles and four underground parking areas in strategic locations around Worli and Breach Candy. Upon completion, a scenic 20-meter-wide promenade will extend along the coast, complete with biking paths, an open-air theatre, and various recreational amenities.



Extending the Coastal Road to Virar is anticipated to enhance regional infrastructure and stimulate economic growth, reshaping travel and leisure along Mumbai’s western coastline.