Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Pledges Decision On Old Pension Scheme For Teachers Within 3 Months

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, on Monday, assured the Legislative Assembly that a decision on the Old Pension Scheme will be taken in the next three months. During the question hour, Pawar said the teaching and non-teaching staff working in semi-government and aided institutions of Maharashtra will be provided relief who joined the service after the notification issued November 1, 2005.

Pawar responded to the Assembly on the old pension scheme for teachers and non-teaching staff working in semi-government and aided institutions. Members Sanjay Kelkar, Balasaheb Thorat, and Ashish Shelar also raised questions in this regard.

The government recently decided to give an option of the old pension scheme to the government employees who joined before the November 1, 2005 notification and joined service after that. In this decision, the option has been given to apply the provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services Retirement Rules 1982, Maharashtra Civil Services Retirement Pension Scheme 1984, and General Provident Fund Rules for managing retirement funds, exclusively to government officials and employees under the jurisdiction of the Central government. Ajit Pawar also informed that the decision was not implemented in respect of the teachers and non-teaching staff working in semi-government and aided institutions as the case was sub judice.

Pawar, while giving further clarification regarding the question raised by the members regarding the case entered in the judgment, said that 100 percent subsidy is given to the government-recognised and subsidised educational institutions. Bombay High Court has given a judgment on 30 April 2019 in this regard. The decision given by the government has been challenged by the teachers' associations in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, upon issuing its decision, will have its implementation carried out under the auspices of the state government, Ajit Pawar assured.

Considering the economic situation of the country and states, the Central government decided to discontinue the old retirement pension scheme and start a new one. Subsequently, various state government officials and employees from different states demanded the implementation of the old retirement pension scheme to which the Central government has responded positively. State governments have also sought information from the Central government regarding this matter.

Pawar also said the state government has formed a committee of retired officials to understand their demands. "Discussions have been held with the associations of government officials and employees in this regard. A request was made in the Nagpur winter session regarding the state government's stance on implementing the old pension. Some states have also sought information regarding decisions taken in this regard. The current government is pro-employee, so they will not be left in the lurch. Proper justice will be given in this matter," Pawar assured.