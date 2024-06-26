Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Approves Funds For Project-Affected Villages | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday approved additional funds for the Rural Development Department for rehabilitation of villages affected by development projects in the state. Pawar headed a meeting of the Maharashtra Rehabilitation Authority (RA) and State Rehabilitation and Resettlement Coordination Committee (MRRCC) and directed the RDD to immediately take over villages established for victims of various projects.

The government also decided to give the status of “project victims” to people from wadas, settlements and villages affected by landslides. Settlements have been established at various places across the state to rehabilitate project-affected people (PAP). However, since many resettled villages have not been transferred to the RDD as yet, they face difficulties in getting funds for development. The RDD will now take over the villages on an “as it is” basis.

It was decided at the meeting that vacant plots in resettled villages will be given to PAP. If there are any unoccupied villages left, they will go to other PAP in the state, on a priority basis. If no one is willing to take these plots, they will be auctioned.

Special funds will be made available from the Koyna Earthquake Rehabilitation Fund for the villages under the Shivandeshwar Project. In Satara district’s Tarli project, the decision to increase the subsistence allowance from Rs400 per month to Rs3,000 per family for one year, and to rehabilitate 29 families in Savarghar, was also approved.

It was also decided to submit a proposal in the Cabinet meeting for the rehabilitation of the Gunwanti Irrigation Project in Beed district as well as the rehabilitation of the eligible families affected by the Amdapur Laghu Irrigation Project in Yavatmal district.