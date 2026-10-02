Maharashtra Cyber Police Warn Citizens Against QR Code, AI Voice, Fake Government App And Job Scams | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cyber police have issued advisories warning citizens about different rampant cybercrimes such as QR code scam, AI voice scam and scam related to fake government app and AI based online job scams.

Avoid Unknown QR Codes

According to the police, one should not scan unknown QR codes and avoid clicking on suspicious links as the scammers can steal the victim's data. The alert further advised citizens to keep their devices and apps updated and never share OTP, PIN or password with anyone. "One should check where the QR code is placed and look for suspicious signs. Never share your personal details with unknown sources. Use trusted apps and enable two-factor authentication wherever possible. Verify the URL before entering any information. Be alert to unexpected requests for your details," the advisory stated. In another advisory, the cyber police stated that scammers use AI technology to clone the voice of someone the victim knows (like their boss, friend, or relative). The scammers can call the victim and urgently demand money on the pretext of a payment, a deal, or an emergency.

An advisory related to fake government apps stated that, "The victims get phony messages with APK files masquerading as government apps, links, or PDFs. This is a very common trick, used by scammers to sneak harmful apps past normal checks. Once the APK file is clicked the fraudster gets access to the SMS/OTP of the infected phone, and manages to enable auto-debits from banks, UPI, cards, or wallets even without sharing OTPs. The scam also compromises WhatsApp auto-forwards scam to contacts, and triggers unauthorized transactions. One should avoid unknown APKs/links from WhatsApp. Verify official apps via government sites and report suspicious activity to cyber police."

In an advisory related to fake job offers using AI, it stated, "Scammers use Al to create fake job offers which show fake reviews and fake company details. The scammers steal personal and banking information. One should not click on unknown links, verify the company and job details and never share OTP, bank details or personal information."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/