Maharashtra Cyber Police Identify IP Addresses Linked To 6 Allegedly Defamatory Posts On Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Project

Maharashtra Cyber Police have traced the IP addresses linked to six allegedly defamatory social media posts on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' project | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 16: The Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police, which is investigating a case in which unknown social media account holders allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by creating and circulating fake, misleading and AI-generated content on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link', on Thursday said there were a total of six such misleading and defamatory posts on social media.

The police have identified the IP addresses that were used to create the accounts that posted the content on social media. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' was recently partially shut following a monsoon-triggered landslide.

Probe Into Social Media Posts

According to the police, the case was registered after BJP worker Deepak Mhapadi complained that he had come across alleged defamatory and objectionable content relating to the Missing Link project on social media platforms.

He claimed in his complaint that the content was intended to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the government and public infrastructure projects.

CM Fadnavis had strongly defended the Rs 7,000 crore Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' project after a recent landslide near the route, saying initial challenges are inevitable in major infrastructure works.

Replying to a discussion in the State Assembly on heavy rains and flood management, Fadnavis accused the project's critics of spreading falsehoods on TV and social media through hired trolls, and warned that those defaming Maharashtra with misinformation would not be spared.

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Police Identify IP Addresses

"We have registered an FIR and have launched an investigation into the case. We are taking strict action against people who are making defamatory posts and statements on social media. In this case, we have come across a total of six posts that are defamatory in nature and are misleading. We have identified the IP addresses involved," Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Department, Yashasvi Yadav, told FPJ.

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