Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 36-Year-Old Nagpur Woman Duped Of ₹20 Lakh In Personal Loan Scam | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A 36-year-old woman recently became victim of a fraud wherein she was approached by a group of scammers who told her that her parcel containing narcotics, destined for Iran has been intercepted. The victim was then induced to share her bank account details after which the scammers took a personal loan of Rs 20 lakh using victims' credentials and diverted the same to another bank account.

According to the police, on July 04, the victim, a resident of Nagpur, who has an account in ICICI Bank, received a call from an unknown person saying that he was speaking from a courier company and that a parcel of the victim, destined to Iran from Mumbai has been intercepted. The unknown caller then told the victim that the Mumbai narcotics department had seized the parcel which contained medicines and 100 grams MD drugs.

The caller then told the victim that the call is being transferred to an officer of the narcotics department and that she would have to take a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). The scammer told the victim that some of her bank accounts were found to be involved in money laundering and induced her to share her bank account details. He then made the victim share her mobile phone's screen.

While the call with the scammer was on, the victim received a message on her phone informing that a personal loan of Rs 20 lakh had been sanctioned from the bank and then the said amount had been transferred to another bank account in two transactions. Since the victim had not sought the loan and had neither made those transactions, she approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The victim has stated fraudulent transaction details with the police in her complaint based on which the police are probing how the scammers managed to pull off the con.

A case has been registered under sections 3(5) (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), 204 (personating a public servant), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.