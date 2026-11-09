Maharashtra Cyber Busts Inter-State Fake FMGE Certificate Racket, Arrests 2 More Accused Including Key Technical Operator

Maharashtra Cyber traces an alleged fake medical examination certificate network to its suspected technical operator | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: Maharashtra Cyber has busted an inter-state racket allegedly involved in generating fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates, arresting two more accused, including the suspected key technical operator responsible for generating fraudulent certificates.

With these arrests, the total number of accused apprehended in the case has risen to five, effectively dismantling the network involved in the racket.

The two newly arrested accused have been identified as Dharmendra Laxman Singh (29), a resident of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and Shivam Rakesh Singh (31), a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Maharashtra Cyber, the racket allegedly involved foreign medical graduates who had failed to clear the mandatory FMGE Screening Test conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Despite not qualifying for the examination, these candidates allegedly procured forged examination certificates and supporting documents to obtain medical registration.

Medical Council Detects Certificate Discrepancies

The fraud came to light after the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) detected discrepancies in the certificates and documents submitted for registration. Subsequently, an FIR (No. 72/2026) was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station of Maharashtra Cyber, Mumbai, under Sections 318, 318(4), 335, 336, 336(3), 340 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 66, 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, Maharashtra Cyber conducted an extensive technical analysis of digital evidence, examined system records and traced the individuals involved in procuring and generating the forged certificates.

Initially, three accused, including two beneficiaries who had allegedly obtained medical registration without clearing the mandatory examination and an intermediary suspected of facilitating the procurement of forged documents, were arrested.

Technical Operator Suspected Of Generating Fake Certificates

Further technical investigation and backward tracing of the network led investigators to the two additional accused, including the suspected main technical operator.

According to investigators, Shivam Rakesh Singh, an MBA-qualified individual who runs his own hospital in Bulandshahr, allegedly played a key role in the technical execution of the racket. He is suspected of facilitating the fraudulent generation of FMGE certificates for more than 20 individuals.

The investigation has prima facie revealed that the accused allegedly gained unauthorised access to the online examination and certification portal and misused it to generate fake certificates.

Investigation Underway To Identify More Accused

Maharashtra Cyber is now investigating the extent of the fraud, examining digital and financial evidence and identifying whether more individuals were involved in facilitating unauthorised access to the portal.

The agency said the arrests mark a significant breakthrough, as investigators have traced the racket from the beneficiaries and intermediaries to the suspected source responsible for generating the forged certificates.

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Maharashtra Cyber has appealed to citizens to report cybercrime incidents through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal www.cybercrime.gov.in, by calling the helpline 1930 or by visiting its headquarters at Millennium Business Park, Mahape, Navi Mumbai.

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