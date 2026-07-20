Maharashtra Crime: CBI Registers Fresh Bribery Case Against Defence Auditor In Nashik After Alleged Evidence Emerges

CBI has registered a fresh corruption case against an Army accounts auditor after allegedly uncovering new evidence during an ongoing investigation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai, has registered another case against auditor R. Danodia, posted at the Pay and Accounts Office, Army Aviation Centre (AAC), Nashik, for allegedly taking undue advantage from Army personnel to ensure the timely disbursement of their genuine payments.

According to the CBI, it received reliable information that officials posted at the Pay and Accounts Office, Artillery/AAC, Nashik, in connivance with unknown officers, were obtaining undue advantage from Army personnel for the timely disbursement of genuine payments.

Fresh Evidence Emerges

The agency also learnt that the officers and officials posted there were allegedly accepting bribes in their bank accounts and in the bank accounts of their acquaintances, family members and friends. A joint surprise check was conducted in November 2024 at the office premises of the Artillery/AAC Division, Nashik, by a team of CBI officers and officers nominated by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Army), Pune, to verify the information.

Scrutiny of the mobile phone data of auditor R. Danodia allegedly revealed criminality on his part, following which a case was registered by the CBI against him. During the course of the investigation, Danodia's mobile phone was seized and its data was extracted.

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CBI Registers New FIR

"Further, scrutiny of the said data revealed a fresh conspiracy in the form of incriminating chats held between the accused Danodia and another accomplice. A fresh case has been registered by the CBI against Danodia on charges of criminal conspiracy, bribing of a public servant, taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercising personal influence, obtaining undue advantage without consideration by a public servant, and abetment," said a CBI official.

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