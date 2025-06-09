Maharashtra Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Killed In Vasai Hotel Over Financial Dispute; 1 Arrested, Main Accused Hospitalised

Hotelier Allegedly Kills Man Over Loan Dispute in Vasai; Police Arrest Accomplice | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A financial dispute over loaned money culminated in a murder on Sunday afternoon at a hotel in the Kaman area of Vasai (East). Police have arrested one individual in connection with the incident, while the primary accused, a hotelier, is currently hospitalized.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Sanjay Prajapati of Waliv, Vasai (East), was reportedly employed at a private company. Weeks prior, Prajapati had loaned money with interest to Mohammad Hasim, who owns Warsi Hotel in Kaman. According to police, Hasim had failed to repay the principal and interest, leading to frequent arguments between the two.

The situation turned deadly on Sunday around 3:30 pm when Prajapati visited Warsi Hotel to demand the outstanding payment. Another heated argument ensued, during which Hasim allegedly attacked Prajapati, striking him fatally on the head with a gas cylinder. Hasim's associate, Raees Shaikh, was reportedly present during the altercation.

Following the incident, Hasim was admitted to a hospital under circumstances yet to be disclosed, while Shaikh fled the scene. Officers from Naigaon police station quickly initiated an investigation, apprehending Shaikh late Sunday night. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, reportedly for murder and conspiracy.

Inspector (Crime) Abhijit Madke of Naigaon police station confirmed that the motive was a dispute over a money-lending transaction. He stated that Hasim will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.