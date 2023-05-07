Maharashtra Crime: 2200 girls are missing in March, 307 more than in February

Bihar Shocker! Drunk man rapes minor girl in school toilet on Holi; leaves friend injured | Photo: Representative Image

A shocking figure came out missing girls in Maharashtra. In March 2023 about 2,200 girls were reported missing, which means every day 70 girls are reported missing. Especially girls in the 18 to 25 age group are missing. In February alone 1,810 girls were reported missing.

This figure increased by 390 in March. Police registered missing complaints if a girl is a minor. Minors' identity cannot be revealed by the law, hence this data is not uploaded on the police's website. These statistics do not included girls who are abducted.

"This is alarming. The missing persons' cell of the police needs to find out the reasons", the Chairperson of the State Commission for Women, Rupali Chakankar said.

The rate of missing girls is higher in rural areas than in cities. In March, Pune 228, Nashik 161, Kolhapur district 114, Thane 133, Ahmednanar 101, Jalgaon 81, Sangli 82, and Yavatmal 74 were the highest figures in the state. While the lowest figures are reported from Hingoli 3, Sindhudurg 3, Ratnagiri 12, Nandurbar 14, Bhandara 16

Missing Girls (2023)

January - 1600

February - 1810

March - 2200