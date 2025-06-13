 Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway
Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar Crime Branch nabs armed suspect in Vasai; 2 country-made pistols recovered | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Anti-Extortion Unit of the Crime Branch, under the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, seized two illegal firearms and arrested one suspect near the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway on June 12.

Acting on a tip-off, the squad learned that an individual would be arriving at a roadside paan stall opposite Vatika Hotel in Vasai carrying firearms. Swiftly responding to directives from senior police officials, the team set up a trap and apprehended the suspect at approximately 10:40 pm.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Dharmendra Kanojia (20), a native of Saidoli Gharatholi, Budhanpur, District Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

A search of Kanojia led to the seizure of two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, two empty magazines, and a mobile phone, collectively valued at approximately ₹89,700. The recovery was documented through a detailed on-site seizure record.

Kanojia was subsequently handed over to Kashimira Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Madhukar Pandey, Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatray Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Avinash Ambure, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal.

The team that executed the operation included PI Rahul Rakh (In-charge, Anti-Extortion Unit), API Vilas Kute, API Vijayendra Ambavade, PSI Akash Kosh, PSI Shakeel Pathan, and Constables Rajveer Sandhu, Satish Jagtap, Rajaram Kale, Sunil Gomase, Sharad Patil, Anil Nagre, Akil Sutar, and Saket Maghade.

