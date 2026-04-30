Maharashtra Crackdown On ‘Godmen’ Intensifies After Ashok Kharat Case Sparks Statewide Outrage

Maharashtra Crackdown On ‘Godmen’ Intensifies After Kharat Case Sparks Statewide Outrage |

Mumbai: ​In the wake of the Ashok Kharat case that sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, police have registered cases against 14 alleged “godmen” within a month, according to the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS). Of the cases, two—Altaf Rais Khan and Ridham Panchal—are from Malad, Mumbai.

​The development has reignited concerns over the persistence of superstition-driven exploitation in both rural and urban parts of the state. MANS office-bearers said that several of the cases involve serious allegations, including sexual exploitation of women and financial fraud. The scale and spread of such incidents have triggered widespread debate in what is often described as a progressive state.

​Maharashtra was the first in the country to enact a law specifically targeting black magic and exploitative practices: the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. The legislation followed an 18-year campaign led by the late anti-superstition activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. However, activists argue that enforcement has remained inconsistent, even as awareness efforts continue.

​The MANS statement comes a day after the Bombay High Court granted bail to a convict sentenced to life imprisonment for Dabholkar’s murder on August 20, 2013. According to MANS, the recent spike in cases reflects both increased reporting and greater confidence among victims. “After the Kharat case, affected women have found the courage to come forward. There is now a growing expectation of justice,” said Sanjay Bansode, State Working President of MANS. He added that while some complaints were filed independently, others resulted from sustained outreach by the organisation.

​Activists emphasised that fear, stigma, and concerns over social standing continue to deter many victims from speaking out. They have urged more survivors to come forward and seek legal recourse, assuring support mechanisms.

​The cases span multiple districts, including Nashik, Pune, Mumbai, Solapur, and Ahmednagar, indicating that such exploitative practices are not confined to any one region. Observers say the pattern underscores the urgent need for stronger enforcement, public awareness, and community vigilance. This newspaper could not verify the figures independently.

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​List of Accused Booked in Past One Month

​Ashok Kumar Kharat – Nashik

​Rajendra “Gadge Baba” Gadge – Sangamner, Ahmednagar

​Chetan Sunil Mali – Murtijapur, Akola

​Pankaj Deoram Gholap – Yedgaon, Pune

​Manohar “Mama” Bhosale – Kurudwadi, Solapur

​Nana Barde – Alephata, Pune

​Rishikesh Vaidya – Vasai, Mumbai region

​Altaf Rais Khan – Malad, Mumbai

​Ridham Panchal – Malad, Mumbai

​Ganesh Shinde – Shrirampur, Ahmednagar

​Arjun Chavan (alias “Tantan Baba”) – Navi Mumbai

​Vitthoba Walmik Jadhav – Satpur, Nashik

​Kisan Talpe – Mandoshi, Khed

​Maheshgiri (Mahesh Kakde) – Niphad, Nashik