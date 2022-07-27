Maharashtra: Covid-19 positivity in 16 districts higher than weekly average of 5.80%

PTI

Amid the detection of Omicron variant cases and the threat of monkeypox, the public health department in its presentation to the state cabinet on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in 16 districts of Maharashtra is higher than the weekly average of 5.80%.

These districts included Pune (18.06%), Nagpur (14.51%), Akola (9.60%), Sangli (9.18%), Nandurbar (9.11%), Gondia (8.09%), Solapur (7.96%), Washim (7.58%), Ahmednagar (7.53%), Sindhudurg (6.87%), Dhule (6.76%), Nanded (6.59%), Satara (6.45%), Wardha (6.20%), Hingole (6.06%), and Dharashiv (5.94%).

On the other hand, the state has reported 14,400 COVID-19 positive cases in the state between July 20 and 26, of which 9,608 were from five districts, including Pune (4646), Mumbai (1,805), Nagpur (1,181), Thane (941), and Nashik (635) and the balanced 4,792 were from rest of other districts.

The state has administered 20,69,541 booster doses to the beneficiaries aged 18 and above since July 15 under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, a 75-day free vaccination campaign.

As on July 25, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination comprising first, second, and precautionary doses in the state was reported at 17,22,86,215 doses.