Maharashtra: COVID-19 third wave will be over by second-week of March, curbs to be relaxed every week, says Rajesh Tope

As COVID-19 cases in the state are dipping, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that curbs will be relaxed every week. He further added that the third wave of the pandemic is likely to be over by second week of March.

#Covid_19 curbs will be relaxed every week as the pandemic will be over by second week of March says public health minister .@rajeshtope11

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) February 4, 2022

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government allowed an increase in the number of guests at marriage functions, and also permitted swimming pools, water parks, theatres and restaurants to remain open with 50 per cent capacity subject to nod of the competent authority.

After a surge COVID-19 cases last month, the state has now been recording a dip in the new infections reported daily.

The fresh guidelines issued late Monday night have relaxed the curbs in 11 districts of the state where over 90 per cent of the eligible people have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and 70 per cent have received both the doses.

These 11 districts are Mumbai, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Kolhapur and Chandrapur.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by state Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty, all national parks and tourist spots in the state will remain open, while spas can function at 50 per cent capacity.

There shall be no limit on the number of people to attend a funeral, as per the order.

"Marriages may have guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls, or 200, whichever is lower," it said with respect to the 11 districts.

However, these guidelines are "applicable either fully, or partly, only after the explicit permission of the SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority)".

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may decide on restrictions on movement during the night hours between 11 pm and 5 am, opening of local tourist spots with reasonable restrictions, and opening up of the weekly markets, as per the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 15,252 new coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities, the state health department said.

No Omicron infection was reported during the day. The state has so far reported 3,334 infections of the Omicron variant.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 77,68,800, and death toll to 1,42,859.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 18,067 cases and 79 fatalities.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:44 PM IST