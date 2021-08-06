Maharashtra: Cops rescue toddler held captive for two months; history-sheeter held

Police have rescued a three-year-old boy, who was held captive by a history-sheeter for two months at Jalna city in Maharashtra over a financial dispute with the former's family, an official said.

The child was rescued on Thursday and the accused was arrested, he said.

Head of Sadar Bazar police station, Aniruddh Nandedkar, said the boy, identified as Kartik Pawar, was kidnapped by Taniya Jadhav, a resident of Lohar Mohalla, against whom several offences had been registered in the past.

"The child's parents owed some money to Jadhav and he was repeatedly asking them to repay his amount. Two months ago, Jadhav came the Pawar family and sought his money back. However, as the Pawar family expressed inability to repay immediately, Jadhav took Kartik along with him," he said.

Jadhav told the boy's parents that they would get back their child only when they repay the money, he added.

The boy's mother finally mustered courage and approached the police recently, following which Jadhav's hideout in Hind Nagar area was raided and the minor was rescued from his clutches. The child, who was under shock due his abduction, was reunited with his family, Nandedkar said.

Jadhav was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC.