Maharashtra Contractors Threaten Statewide Agitation On October 19 Over ₹86,000 Crore Pending Dues, Alleged Harassment

Contractors’ associations have called protests outside district collector offices across Maharashtra, demanding payment of outstanding government bills and action on alleged harassment | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: Contractors across Maharashtra will launch a statewide agitation on October 19 to protest prolonged delays in government payments, mounting business difficulties and alleged high-handedness by political leaders and the administration. So far, there are Rs 86,000 crore in dues that the government needs to pay contractors.

The Maharashtra State Contractors Federation, the State Engineers Association and the Maharashtra State Water Supply Contractors Association have warned the government of an escalation in their agitation if their grievances continue to be ignored.

Protest Planned Outside Collector Offices

The protest will be held outside district collector offices across the state at noon, with the organisations accusing the government of failing to clear pending bills despite repeated representations, marches, protests and hunger strikes.

They have alleged that contractors have been facing severe financial pressure for the past two years as payments for completed government works remain outstanding.

The organisations said contractors had repeatedly approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, both Deputy Chief Ministers and ministers heading departments such as Public Works, Jal Jeevan Mission, Tribal Development and Rural Development. However, they alleged that the government had neither addressed their grievances nor convened a meeting to discuss the crisis.

Contractors Allege Harassment And Financial Distress

The associations claimed that delayed payments, coupled with alleged coercive practices and harassment by political representatives and officials, had made it increasingly difficult for contractors to sustain their businesses. They also expressed concern over contractors allegedly being driven to suicide because of mounting financial distress.

The organisations have accused the government of maintaining an unresponsive attitude despite repeated appeals. They further alleged that an excessive volume of works was sanctioned over the past three to four years without adequate budgetary provisions, raising questions about the availability of funds to pay contractors.

Questions Raised Over Financial Planning

According to the associations, the scale of works awarded across departments, compared with the funds available, points to serious shortcomings in financial planning and execution. They also alleged that the rush to award contracts was linked to electoral considerations. These allegations could not be independently verified.

The October 19 agitation is intended to put pressure on the government to address the pending-payment crisis and the alleged harassment of contractors. The associations have warned that continued inaction will intensify the confrontation between the contracting community and the administration.

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Federation Leaders Issue Warning

The warning was issued by Maharashtra State Contractors Federation president engineer Milind Bhosale, State Engineers Association general secretary Rajesh Deshmukh, and Maharashtra State Water Supply Contractors Association working president Anand Todkari, along with Sharad Patil.

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