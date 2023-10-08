Maharashtra Consumer Fora Vacancies Finally Filled; 112 Candidates To Assume Office Within 15 Days

Consumer Connect | FPJ

Mumbai: There is some good news for consumers from Maharashtra, including Mumbai as the various district consumer commissions and the state commission are likely to function smoothly within a fortnight.

As per a government resolution (GR), appointments for the posts of presidents and members to various commissions have been announced for four years or 65 years of age, whichever is earlier. The GR also states that the 112 people selected will have to assume office within 15 days. The GR also states that the appointments will be subject to a High Court (Nagpur bench) order where another set of petitions has challenged the same.

Many district commissions in the state, including all in Mumbai, had come to a complete standstill due to vacancies. The four district commissions in Mumbai recently started to operate again after additional charge was given to presidents. For any commission to function, a president and member together complete the quorum. At the state commission, the pending cases are over 20,000, while in the district commissions of the city the average pending cases are 2,000.

SC Ordered State To Fill Up Vacancies Within 90 Days

The GR comes nearly seven months after the Supreme Court order directing the state to fill vacancies in 90 days through written and oral exams. The order was also a relief as the rule for appointment of presidents and members was challenged, which had led to the vacancies. “After the exams, the names of the qualifying candidates were sent to the appointing committee,” said an officer.

Another officer said, “The HC said that the state should look into the matter, but as some existing members had given exams and cleared for another term, the state turned down names of 26 people and mentioned that the selection committee has selected 10 who have cleared the exams. The HC case should not lead to further delays.”

Advocate Shirish Deshpande, who is chairperson of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, an organisation that takes up consumer rights issues, said, “If the HC decides in the government’s favour, well and good. If it decides against the government, who will be accountable? The minister who heads it or the officials? If the decision is to go against the government, will some minister or officer be held accountable for non-application of mind?”

Read Also Consumer Commission Orders Thai Airways to Compensate Passenger for Overbooking Debacle in Mumbai

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)