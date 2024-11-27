 Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole slams BJP Over Delay In CM’s Appointment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole slams BJP Over Delay In CM’s Appointment

Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole slams BJP Over Delay In CM’s Appointment

According to Patole, the BJP is not concerned about the people of Maharashtra, but instead is looking to install a chief minister who will blindly sign off on documents linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favoured industrialist friends.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 02:19 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole | File Photo

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday made serious allegations against the BJP, claiming that despite the party and its allies securing a clear mandate from the people, the delay in appointing the chief minister signalled its priorities.

According to Patole, the BJP is not concerned about the people of Maharashtra, but instead is looking to install a chief minister who will blindly sign off on documents linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favoured industrialist friends. He suggested that this was the reason for the delay in finalising the CM.

Patole made these comments after meeting with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi. Along with Patole, newly elected MP from Nanded, Prof Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, and other Congress MPs from Maharashtra were also present at the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Patole said, “We informed our party leaders about the results of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. The outcome was unexpected, but it is not accepted by the people. The public sentiment is different, and the Congress party has always respected these sentiments.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Records 55th Cadaver Organ Donation In 2024
Mumbai Records 55th Cadaver Organ Donation In 2024
Gadhimai Festival 2024: Animal Activists Raise Voice Against Cruelty Ahead Of World's Largest Animal Sacrifice Festival
Gadhimai Festival 2024: Animal Activists Raise Voice Against Cruelty Ahead Of World's Largest Animal Sacrifice Festival
'Absence Of Occupation Certificate Doesn’t Bar Flat Buyers From Deemed Conveyance': Bombay HC
'Absence Of Occupation Certificate Doesn’t Bar Flat Buyers From Deemed Conveyance': Bombay HC
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Read Also
'These Are All Rumours And There Is No Truth In Them,' Says Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole...
article-image

“There are growing concerns about the integrity of the EVMs, with voters claiming that their votes are being redirected to other parties. The Supreme Court should investigate this issue, and in light of these allegations, a public movement against the EVMs should be initiated,” he said.

Patole's remarks have intensified the political debate in Maharashtra, with accusations of electoral malpractice and concerns about the transparency of the election process taking center stage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Records 55th Cadaver Organ Donation In 2024

Mumbai Records 55th Cadaver Organ Donation In 2024

'Absence Of Occupation Certificate Doesn’t Bar Flat Buyers From Deemed Conveyance': Bombay HC

'Absence Of Occupation Certificate Doesn’t Bar Flat Buyers From Deemed Conveyance': Bombay HC

Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s...

Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s...

Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues

Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues

Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase

Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase