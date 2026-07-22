Harshwardhan Sapkal, Vijay Wadettiwar Among Maharashtra Congress Leaders Held For Protesting In Mumbai Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Several senior Maharashtra Congress leaders, including state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and Vijay Wadettiwar, were detained by Mumbai Police on Wednesday while leading a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged police action against students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

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Braving heavy rain, Congress leaders and workers staged a sit-in on a Mumbai road before attempting to march towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at Nariman Point. Police stopped the march and took several protesters into custody to prevent them from proceeding further.

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Visuals from the protest showed Congress leaders and workers sitting on the rain-soaked road, raising slogans against the Centre and condemning the alleged lathi charge on students in Delhi. Police personnel were seen escorting and detaining protesters before moving them into police vehicles.

Speaking to the media during the protest, senior Congress leader Husain Dalwai accused the government of suppressing democratic dissent. "This is all injustice. They are misusing the police force. We have the right to protest, but we are not being allowed to do so. Modi is scared that if he makes Dharmendra Pradhan resign, the next turn would be his. We are going to the BJP office to make them understand that this nation should be governed according to the Constitution," Dalwai said.

The Congress protest was organised in solidarity with students demonstrating at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and demanding accountability over the alleged assault on protesters. The party has also been criticising the detention of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Delhi protests.

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Security Ramped Outside Tilak Bhavan

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police deployed heavy security outside the Maharashtra Congress headquarters, Tilak Bhavan, anticipating demonstrations by both political parties. The BJP had also announced a protest outside the Congress office, prompting authorities to strengthen security arrangements to prevent any confrontation between workers of the two parties.

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Congress Protest Outside Lok Bhavan

A day earlier, Mumbai Congress leaders Amin Patel, Aslam Shaikh and party workers had staged a demonstration outside Lok Bhavan, condemning the alleged assault on students during the Jantar Mantar protest and expressing solidarity with the student movement. The protesters also criticised the government's handling of the agitation and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged use of force.

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