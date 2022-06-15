Maharashtra Congress leader Sheikh Hussain booked over offensive comments against PM Modi

File

An FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Congress leader Sheikh Hussain at Gittikhadan PS in Nagpur for using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FIR was registered last night u/s 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Sheikh Hussain, former Nagpur Congress unit president, made the alleged remarks while criticizing the PM over questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers from the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra staged a demonstration outside the ED office in Nagpur to express their solidarity with Gandhi.

Taking exception to Hussain's comments against Modi, the Nagpur BJP said it will file a police complaint against him on Tuesday.

Nagpur BJP spokesperson Chandan Goswami alleged Hussain used objectionable language against the Prime Minister during his speech at the protest site and said the party will approach the police in this regard.

The Maharashtra Congress on Monday staged protests outside the Enforcement Directorate's offices in Mumbai and other cities over the summons issued to party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case, leading to the detention of state ministers Nitin Raut and Vijay Waddetiwar along with several Congress workers.

