Maharashtra: Congress’ Jayashree Jadhav wins by-poll to Kolhapur North Assembly seat

In a boost to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine in Maharashtra, Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav on Saturday won the bypoll to the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency, retaining the seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18,901 votes.

Jayashree Jadhav is the first woman to win in the Kolhapur district.

After winning the bypoll, Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan congratulated Jayashree Jadhav and slammed BJP saying that the voters in Kolhapur rejected BJP's Hindutva politics.

Jayashree Jadhav, wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP had fielded Satyajit Kadam.

The election became necessary after incumbent Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav died due to COVID-19 in December 2021.

There were 15 candidates in the fray, though the main fight was expected to be between Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and the opposition BJP.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:52 PM IST