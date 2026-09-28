Maharashtra Congress Holds Statewide Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over Electoral Roll Allegations |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) staged aggressive statewide protests on Monday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of compromising the electoral roll and weakening democratic processes. Demonstrators held marches across district collectorates throughout Maharashtra, demanding the immediate dismissal and arrest of the Chief Election Commissioner. Demonstrators used dramatic symbolic gestures, including parading an effigy on a donkey in Amravati and forcing an effigy to perform sit-ups in Thane, while formal memoranda were submitted to local collectors across all major districts, including Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nashik, and Nagpur.

Symbolic Protests In Districts

The demonstrations saw participation from senior leaders and lawmakers across the state. Key figures leading the agitation included MLC Satej (Bunty) Patil in Kolhapur, MP Praniti Shinde in Solapur, former minister Yashomati Thakur and MP Balwant Wankhade in Amravati, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, MP Pratibha Dhanorkar in Chandrapur, MP Ravindra Chavan in Nanded, MP Dr. Shivaji Kalge in Latur, and former MP Kumar Ketkar in Thane. Large delegations from the Youth Congress and Mahila Congress also gathered across districts including Beed, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Dharashiv, Yavatmal, and Palghar to demand institutional accountability.

The Congress party reiterated allegations raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, claiming systematic irregularities in voter lists designed to favor the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Party leaders asserted that written objections submitted internally by two sitting Election Commissioners corroborated these claims, arguing that the deletion of 13 crore voters nationwide under recent exercises poses a threat to constitutional integrity. The party warned that its demonstrations will continue to escalate until the Chief Election Commissioner is removed from office and subject to legal action.

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