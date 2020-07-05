Maharashtra CM wants agencies to counter Covid and Monsoon ailments effectively

Mumbai faces twin dangers of coronavirus pandemic and outbreak of waterborne diseases in the wake of torrential rains which the city is expected to get for few more days. Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked for proper coordination of various agencies in fight against virus and also to avoid spread of waterborne diseases in the city.

Thackeray wants agencies including BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Railways, Mumbai Port Trust and Public Work Department to work together without passing the buck against each other. CM’s directives are crucial as waterlogging in low lying areas and in some parts due to the ongoing work of Metrorail may post threat of spread in infection. He wanted all these agencies to carry out road repairs and fill up potholes without delays.

On the Covid 19 crisis, Thackeray pressed the need for increase in tracing, tracking, testing and treatment, rise in quarantine facilities. He also asked BMC to step up efforts to bring down the Covid 19 mortality rate which has surged to 5.79% in the city.

Thackeray said the Centre has hailed the BMC’s Covid 19 containment strategy which focusses on chase the virus and reach out to the patients. However, he reminded the city administration the fight against virus is not yet over.

In order to control mosquitos breeding in deserted buildings or those under construction, Thackeray directed the civic administration to undertake spraying of insecticides.