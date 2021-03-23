Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray has tested positive for corona and is currently in home quarantine. The development comes three days after her son and Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for the infection.

Rashmi Thackeray, the editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna, had been tested on Monday. Aaditya is home-quarantined and recovering.