Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges cadre to ensure Shiv Sena forms next govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister and state Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has exhorted the district chiefs of the party to pull up their socks and start preparations so that the party can form the government on its own in Maharashtra in the next Assembly elections.

Thackeray, who is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the Shiv Sena parted ways with BJP, has asked the district chiefs to strengthen the party organisations and thereby increase its presence among all sections which will help the party win the adequate seats required for the government formation.

Thackeray gave his call at his virtual meeting which went on for four hours on Tuesday night. However, Thackeray’s diktat has surprised many within the party and also in the ruling partners as the chief minister in his Dusserah rally on Sunday had said the MVA government was stable and strong. He dared the BJP to topple it.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had asserted that the MVA government will stay in power for the next 25 years and the ruling partners will contest ensuing civic body elections together in order to keep the BJP at bay.

However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said every party has the freedom to spread its wings. On Thackeray’s call for assuming power single handed in the state in the next elections, Pawar taunted, “I have been hearing the Shiv Sena's resolve of unfurling saffron flag at the top of the Mantralaya for the last 30 years. So, there is no need to interpret Thackeray’s diktat differently.’’

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar also took a swipe at Thackeray and ridiculed his diktat to prepare for the Shiv Sena forming government independently. He said Pawar’s taunt is self-explanatory.

Thackeray’ son and state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray downplayed media reports about Sena aiming for forming government on its own in the next Assembly polls.

In a tweet he said, ‘’Last night, Shiv Sena president and CM Uddhav Thackeray held a dialogue with district unit chiefs. The CM asked them to reach out to the people with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s welfare programmes, COVID-19 containment strategy and pro-farmers policies.”