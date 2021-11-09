Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray likely to undergo back surgery

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may undergo a surgery at a city hoapital as the pain in his neck and back has spiked. Uddhav, who shifted to his official residence Varsha before Diwali, is undergoing treatment for severe back and neck pain. He has been clearing urgent files but has stopped chairing meetings. He however, attended on Monday a virtual foundation stone laying ceremony by PM Narendra Modi of Sreesanth Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in Pandharpur. He will virtually chair the cabinet meeting on Wednesday slated for 3.30 pm.

Sources close to the CM told the Free Press Journal, "The doctors will take a decision on surgery in the next two days. He has undergone tests and is likely to be operated at HN Reliance Foundation hospital in south Mumbai." Sources reiterated that the decision on surgery will be taken in two days, as his son and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray is expected to return from Galagow on November 12, after attending the COP26 meeting of state governments.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:15 PM IST