Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray decides on ordering probe by retired high court judge in Anil Deshmukh case

Amidst the ongoing controversy over the alleged corruption charges levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to order a probe by a retired high court judge.

The update was shared by Anil Deshmukh while speaking to the ANI on Sunday.

"Maharashtra CM has decided that the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai Police Commissioner will be probed by a retired high court judge," Anil Deshmukh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Param Bir Singh, who was recently transferred, had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

However, Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him. Deshmukh said the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday severely criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for its inability to counter-allegations levelled against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, stating that it had inadequate 'damage control' plans.

The editorial of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana pointed out that an atmosphere was being created for Deshmukh to step down from his ministerial post and destabilise the MVA government.

Furthermore, Shiv Sena mouthpiece said Deshmukh accidentally got the post of the home minister as Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil had refused to accept the post.

"Sharad Pawar handed over this post to Deshmukh. This post has dignity and status. Raosaheb Ramrao Patil's work as the home minister is appreciated even today. No person sitting on the post of Home Minister of the state can work by being surrounded by a suspect," read the editorial.

