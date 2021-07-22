Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chairs meeting to review flood situation in the Konkan region due to heavy rains

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday chaired meeting to review flood situation in the Konkan region due to heavy rains.

In an emergency meeting today, Thackeray reviewed the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts due to heavy rains in the last 24 hours. The meteorological department has issued a red and orange alert for the next three days along the Konkan coast. The Chief Minister directed the Disaster Management Agency and other concerned departments to be vigilant and take precautionary measures.

Mr Thackeray also said, "Water levels in the rivers are constantly rising; hence citizens staying close by are advised to take adequate precautions and co-operate with the administration."

"Alternate arrangements must be made at sites that have active COVID-19 patients," he added.

Heavy rains coupled with high tide has caused flooding in some coastal areas of the state and the situation is critical in Ratnagiri districts's Khed and Chiplun areas.

"Local corporation teams is conducting rescue operations with 5 boats. 2 NDRF teams are also arriving for rescue work. Indian Coast Guard has been asked for helicopter help," Ratnagiri district administration informed.

Minister for relief and rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said that the helicopter facilities have been ordered to reach critical spots as soon as possible and the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department is keeping a close watch on the situation.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine rescue teams in Maharashtra, including four in Mumbai, after heavy rains caused flooding in some coastal areas of the state on Thursday.

Mumbai, its neighbouring Thane and Palghar and other districts in the Konkan region have been witnessing heavy downpour since the last few days, leading to inundation at several places and disruption of rail and road transport services. Water level of many rivers has risen and crossed the danger mark at some places.

An official statement issued by the NDRF said four of its teams have been deployed in Mumbai, and one each in Thane and Palghar districts.

One team will reach Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district by late afternoon.

Train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were suspended on Thursday morning following heavy rains in the area, an official said.

Water level at the Vashishti river bridge between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in Ratnagiri crossed the danger mark after the heavy downpour, a spokesperson of the Konkan Railway said.

"In view of the safety of passengers, train services in this section are suspended temporarily," the spokesperson said.

The Konkan Railway has a 756-km-long track from Roha near Mumbai to Thokur, located close to Mangaluru.

The route, spread across three states- Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka - is one of the challenging terrains, as it consists of many rivers, gorges and mountains.

Train services of the Central Railway in the Kasara Ghat section of Thane district and near Lonavala hill town in Pune district adjoining Mumbai were also severely affected after heavy rains caused flooding, washing out of tracks, boulder crashes and mudslides in that region, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)