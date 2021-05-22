Maharashtra CM Thackeray counters BJP: At least I am taking stock on ground and not in helicopter

Mumbai, May 22: Amid opposition BJP's criticism over the duration of his visit to cyclone-hit Konkan region of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he was at least taking stock of the situation on the ground and not conducting an aerial survey in a helicopter.

His remarks were apparently aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently conducted an aerial survey in Gujarat, where cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc earlier this week.

Thackeray on Friday visited Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Konkan to know the ground situation in the aftermath of the cyclone, and directed the authorities to complete the crop loss assessment within two days.