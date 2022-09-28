Maharashtra CM Shinde welcomes Union govt's decision to ban PFI

CM EKnath Shinde | PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed Union government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), said a statement by the CMO.

The Union government banned PFI, Muslim political organisation, on September 28 for five years. The move came after conducting a spate of raids on their offices across India and arresting many leaders. The raids were conducted regarding terror charges levlled against them.

"Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed the central government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), which tried to disrupt the country's integrity, sovereignty and law and order. CM thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this decision," the statement from CMO read.

"Investigations by the agencies revealed that the PFI and its affiliates are involved in serious crimes. The group was active in carrying out terrorist acts and financing, committing gruesome killings, disrespecting the constitutional order of the country, disturbing public order, and disturbing the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country. The organisation was also planning a coup in Maharashtra," the statement further read.

The CMO further referring to the Pune protest by PFI where 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans were raised, said that designs of "anti-national elements trying to create religious disharmony will never succeed in the state".