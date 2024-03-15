Maharashtra: CM Shinde Launches Country's 1st LNG Fuel Powered Bus

Maharashtra’s first LNG-fueled bus, converted from diesel, was launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. The initiative aims to convert 5,000 diesel buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) into LNG-fueled buses in the first phase to reduce carbon emissions and combat rising diesel prices.

MSRTC plans to put the newly converted bus into service after completing the certification process. The collaboration between MIDC and Kings Gas Pvt. Ltd. aims to ensure seamless supply and distribution of LNG for transportation purposes.

Transitioning to LNG is expected to significantly reduce pollution and fuel expenditure for MSRTC, with around 34% of the corporation’s total expenditure currently allocated to fuel. This initiative marks a comprehensive shift towards greener energy solutions, promising both environmental benefits and long-term cost savings.